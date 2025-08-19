 Skip to main content

Update | Fall/Winter 2025

1 School, 25 Impactful Alumni Stories

1 School 25 Stories

Every graduate of the Wisconsin School of Business has their own story, their own journey, and their own achievements. No matter their path into business, they all share one thing: the experience of attending a school that rewards big aspirations. From starting a business or a recognizable brand to making it big in the entertainment or scientific fields, here are 25 of those stories—all made possible by one school. 

Head of the Class

Meet the pioneering Business Badgers who made their mark on UW–Madison.

Black and white photo of Bill Sachse and Connie Conrad assisting Bill Sagal with their handcrafted Bucky Badger head.

BBA ’50

Bill Sachse

Larzette Hale-Wilson

MPH ’43, PhD ’55

Larzette Hale-Wilson

Mary McNulty

BA 1917

Mary McNulty

Behind the Household Names

From kitchen cupboards to living room TVs, these WSB alumni played key roles in powering the businesses, teams, and brands that we all know and love.

Donald Goerke

MBA ’51

Donald Goerke

Baseball card featuring Paul Quantrill

BBA ’92

Paul Quantrill

Manu Raju.

BBA ’02

Manu Raju

Noodles and Company logo.

MBA ’89

Aaron Kennedy

Tessa Ruid with Lambeau Field pictured behind her.

BBA ’15

Tessa Ruid

The Start of Something Big

These Business Badgers transformed their ideas and inspirations into successful companies and new ways of doing business.

Typewriter.

BA 1927

Mildred Kramer Gill

Fetch company logo.

BBA ’13 and x ’15

Tyler Kennedy and Wes Schroll

Viveca Chan

BBA ’76

Viveca Chan

Target logo.

BBA ’84

Dale Nitschke

Jon Hammes

MS ’74

Jon Hammes

A photo of Katie Lorenz overlayed on top of a knit "Wisconsin" sweater and red beanie hat.

BBA ’12

Katie Lorenz

Connectors and Community Builders

Through philanthropy and servant leadership, these alumni have created lasting impact.

Two hands clasped together.

BBA ’82, MS ’83

Phill Gross

A student showoff the new Finance Analytics Lab to Ricky Sandler during the Learning Commons' ribbon-cutting day

BBA ’91

Ricky Sandler

Mary Rennebohm

BA 1920

Mary Rennebohm

John Morgridge speaks to an audience.

BBA ’55

John Morgridge

Dorri McWhorter

BBA ’95

Dorri McWhorter

Taking Center Stage

There’s no business like show business, and these alumni have made an indelible mark.

Ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

BA ’37

Meinhardt Raabe

Robert Greenblatt

MA ’84

Robert Greenblatt

Yung Gravy.

BBA ’17

Matthew Hauri, aka Yung Gravy

Jennifer Melin Miller

BBA ’94

Jennifer Melin Miller

Breaking New Ground

From worlds contained in a human cell to the vast expanses of architecture, these alumni crossed new frontiers in science and sustainability.

DNA helix.

MBA ’11

Rodolphe Barrangou

Sean Park

BBA ’12

Sean Park

How We Selected the 25

For this list, the Update editorial team chose 25 alumni stories from the last 125 years that showcase the breadth and depth of the WSB experience. Through research, trips to the campus archives, and deep dives into back issues of the magazine, we selected individuals with fascinating backgrounds, impactful achievements, unique career paths, and that “it” factor. 

You may recognize some of these names; others might be new to you. But by no means is this a comprehensive list of all of the amazing alumni that have walked through WSB’s doors. With nearly 60,000 graduates since 1900, how could it be? But we hope these stories leave you delighted, surprised, and proud to be part of the Business Badger community. 

—Clare Becker, Haley Boyer, Shaysa Sidebottom Cook, Betsy Lundgren, Chris Malina, and Erin Canty Ryan

Back to issue Daniel Bauer and AI Investments

Fall/Winter 2025 Update

Managing Editor
Erin Canty Ryan (BA ’07, MS ’09)

Assistant Editor and Writer
Chris Malina

Director of Alumni Relations
Betsy Lundgren (BA ’03, MA ’05)

Writers
Clare Becker
Haley Boyer (BA ’20)
Meghan Franklin

Art Director and Designer
Shaysa Sidebottom Cook

Photographers
Narayan Mahon
Paul L. Newby II
Lexi Webster
University of Wisconsin Digital Collections Center

Design Intern
Cam Erhardt (BFA ’26)

Editorial Advisors
Kaylene Christnovich (in memoriam)
Sirinda Pairin (BA ’15)

Brand Advisor
Katie Schauer

Download PDF
Read virtual magazine
View archive
Subscribe