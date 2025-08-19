1 School, 25 Impactful Alumni Stories

Uh-oh, SpaghettiOs! It’s been 60 years since the childhood staple first landed on grocery store shelves, and kids today are still enjoying the late Goerke’s circular pasta creation, SpaghettiOs.

After beginning his marketing career at Valentin Blatz Brewing Company, the Waukesha, Wisconsin, native spent the rest of his 35-year career at Campbell’s Co., where he was tasked with creating an easy-to-eat meal for children. The round pasta was perfect for canning, reheating, and most importantly for parents: eating with a spoon without making a mess! The product was a pop culture sensation that brought Goerke into the spotlight. He appeared on Today and What’s My Line?, and autographed cans at company-sponsored events.